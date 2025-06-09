Efforts ramped up to tackle gender violence

Efforts to curb gender-based violence are intensifying under the National Action Plan.

With five lives lost as of last month, Minister for Women and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says real change requires everyone’s action, not just the government.

Minister Kiran highlights that the National Action Plan brings together government, faith groups, and traditional leaders to drive lasting cultural change.

“Through crime prevention committees, we are working on how to prevent gender-based violence and violence against children in every community. There is a lot of work ahead, but I believe that if all of us put our minds to it, we can succeed.”



Minister for Women and Social Protection Sashi Kiran.

The NAP includes curriculum changes, village outreach, and legal reforms, with six ministries funded to address gender-based violence.

Kiran added that the Great Council is included in the outreach, with hopes to incorporate its work into village by-laws.

She also acknowledged frustration over police responses, noting they can only act after a crime occurs.

Therefore, family and community members are urged to reach out to relevant authorities if they notice risky situations.

In terms of digital space and ongoing online attacks, mostly targeting females, the Online Safety Commission is in discussions to attain prosecution powers and is currently hiring an in-house prosecutor.

