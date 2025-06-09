Strict measures in place for national exams

[file photo]

The Ministry of Education confirms that strict measures are in place to maintain the integrity of external examinations.

Minister Aseri Radrodro says the administration of external exams is governed by detailed Ministry policies.

He adds that this includes registration, assignment of index numbers, subject offerings, invigilation, and the handling and security of examination papers.

Radrodro says the policies are publicly available and set clear procedures to ensure fair assessment for all students.

“But in terms of examiners, there’s rules for candidates for the exam. There’s examiners, the security and confidentiality of examination papers are all detailed in the policies.”

Opposition MP Hem Chand raised concerns over rising cases of cheating, asking what monitoring mechanisms exist for exam centers.

“Last year, there were cases of cheating, and I think the Minister is fully aware of that. My question to the Honorable Minister is, what mechanisms are in place to monitor examination centers during external exams to ensure that invigilators uphold examination integrity, and what steps are taken to safeguard the confidentiality of examination papers before the exam date.”

In response, Radrodro said that policies are regularly reviewed and aligned with national standards to protect the integrity and credibility of education system.

