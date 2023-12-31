Ministry grapples with teacher indiscipline issues

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Education expresses concern over a surge in teacher indiscipline issues, with over 600 reported cases in the past two years.

Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca highlights instances of corporal punishment, excessive strictness towards students, and unpunctuality among teachers.

While the majority of cases have been closed, a subset is currently under renewed investigation.

Article continues after advertisement

Kuruleca also highlights the procedures employed to address these cases.

“Some teachers get warning letters, some get transferred out. There are teachers who get caution letters. They all must sign an undertaking. One of the things that we started introducing in the ministry is getting the teachers to attend counselling.”

Kuruleca stresses the significance of providing additional training and counselling sessions for teachers.

“And our teachers have been very good in organizing their professional development. But it needs to be a bit more structured. I’ve noticed in the last couple of months it’s not always structured.”

The Education Ministry emphasizes fostering positive teacher development through innovative and strategic approaches.