FTA pushes for long-awaited pay increase

Teachers in Fiji are demanding a 30 percent pay rise, warning that delays are causing frustration and driving graduates abroad.

The Fijian Teachers Association states educators have lobbied for over two decades with little progress.

FTA President Netani Druavesi pointed out that the pay gap compared to other professions fuels a brain drain.

“Aligning with inflation and rising living costs, the government’s current development prioritizes have overlooked this crucial issue. It is vital that we address these disparities.”



General Secretary Paula Manumanunitoga shared that teachers in rural and maritime areas face hardship postings, live in leaking quarters and receive low allowances.

Over 100 Early Childhood Education teachers, according to Manumanunitoga, left last year alone for better-paying jobs.

While the 2025–2026 budget granted civil servants a three percent increase, Manumanunitoga said teachers should not be grouped with other civil servants due to heavier workloads and responsibilities.

He adds that teachers shape lives, teaching values, character, and academics.

“Because we teachers deal with human lives, we teach human beings, values, character, academics, and everything else.”

Manumanunitoga warns strike action is a last resort if concerns remain unaddressed.

Acting Prime Minister and Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica acknowledged the challenges but states that the government needs more time to resolve the issue.

