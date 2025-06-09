FNU creates new pathways for vocational graduates

[File Photo]

The Fiji National University is creating new opportunities for vocational students to further their studies.

A team from FNU attended the Education Ministry’s first-ever National Qualification Certificate Level 3 Graduation Ceremony in Nadi, which celebrated 79 graduates in trades including carpentry, automotive engineering, agriculture, welding, and baking and patisserie.

The event was held at Swami Vivekananda College and included graduates from Penang Sangam Vocational Centre and Tavua College, who can now progress to Certificate Level 4 programs.

As part of the ceremony, several students were presented with FNU Offer Letters including 18-year-old Marvin Naicker from Penang Sangam, who became the first to receive an offer to pursue a Certificate 4 in Carpentry. He hopes to build a career in the trade, inspired by his uncle.

Chief Guest and Director of Technical Vocational Education and Training, Isoa Tauribau, urged graduates to be proud, saying vocational skills can unlock valuable opportunities.

The event supports the national push to strengthen TVET as a pathway to employment and higher education.

