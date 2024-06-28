Education gets largest budget chunk at $778m

The coalition government has announced a record $778 million towards the education sector and skills management, marking the largest allocation in this year’s budget.

Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, emphasized the critical importance of this investment in improving the quality of teaching and learning across Fiji.

Prasad says this will ensure Fiji has best teachers, the right learning environments, appropriate curriculums, textbooks, and other essential resources.

He says there is a need for a collaborative effort involving parents, communities, religious groups, development partners, and non-governmental organizations to enhance the education system.

Professor Prasad criticized the previous government’s approach, which he described as bullying, dictatorial, and micro-managing, resulting in the destruction of long-standing partnerships built on trust.

“We need to restore these partnerships and inclusivity in the running of our schools to make real progress in improving the quality of education in Fiji.”

An Education Commission composed of experts will conduct an independent assessment of the current situation and advise on necessary interventions, including their timing and sequencing.

In this year’s budget, the Ministry of Education will receive around $628 million and Tertiary institutions are allocated a total of $91 million.



The University of the South Pacific

Key allocations include the University of the South Pacific where the government has restored the grant for USP, paying off previous debts owed after conflicts with the former government.

This year’s budget allocates $33.5 million as USP’s normal grant, along with an additional $5 million to cover outstanding grants.

Initial payments included $10 million followed by $20 million in the last budget.

The Fiji National University will receive a grant of $36.5 million.

The Finance Minister says the Ministry is also reviewing tertiary institutions, including FNU, to ensure a focus on quality.

“The University of Fiji will receive an increased grant of $5 million, with $1 million dedicated to constructing the Center for i-Taukei Studies to promote indigenous Fijian art and culture through teaching, research, and publication.”

Professor Prasad says the coalition government also recognizes the Pacific Polytech’s impact on technical training causing the government to increase its grant to $5 million.

Since its inception in August 2023, over 1,100 students have completed various national qualifications under the Fiji National Qualification Framework.

The Sangam Institute of Technology has been provided with a budget of $545,000 for operations and an additional $1 million for capital works to expand its infrastructure in Labasa and establish a new nursing school in Nadi.

“A total of $2.2 million is allocated to other institutions including the Corpus Christi, Fulton College, Montfort Technical Institute, Montfort Boys Town, Vivekananda Technical Centre, Caregivers Training Institute, and ServicePro International Tourism Hospitality Institute.”

Professor Prasad reiterates the government’s commitment to rebuilding trust and ensuring a collaborative approach to education reform.

“Our discussions with public sector employee unions have been open, transparent, and conducted in good faith. We call upon our unions to be considerate of the fiscal situation and appreciate the government’s commitment to improving overall working conditions in the civil service.”

While acknowledging that not everything can be achieved in one or two budgets, Professor Prasad affirmed that the government is taking significant steps in the right direction to enhance the education sector’s capabilities and working conditions.