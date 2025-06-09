ECE teachers’ pay bands clarified

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro

Early Childhood Education teachers who upgrade their qualifications to degree level are placed under Band F, according to the Ministry of Education’s revised pay framework.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro told Parliament that Band F placement also depends on job test results, interview performance, and the timing of applications.

He acknowledged delays in salary upgrades for some degree-qualified teachers, saying these will be processed in the next financial year for those who submitted documents late.

Currently, certificate holders are in Band D, diploma holders in Band E, and degree holders in Band F. Payroll records show 104 teachers in Band F Step 3, two in Step 1, 658 in Band E, and 659 in Band D, bringing the total to 1,430 ECE teachers.

Radrodro says reforms, including a full-day ECE program, are underway to professionalize the sector.







