ECE students moved amid overcrowding fears

Nearly half of the Early Childhood Education students from a Nausori-based kindergarten have been relocated to a nearby primary school, where they began full-day classes today.

According to some parents, the move follows concerns about how all students would be accommodated in the kindergarten, after the Ministry of Education recently decided to combine morning and afternoon sessions into a single full-day class.

Parents who spoke to FBC News say that, to address potential overcrowding, some ECE students are now being housed in the primary school’s library and a classroom.

They claim these arrangements were only made after they questioned the feasibility of fitting all students into the existing kindergarten facilities.

However, the new setup is also raising concerns about its suitability, especially for children in the foundational stage of learning.

Parents say these changes were implemented only after they voiced strong objections to the lack of planning and consultation.

Many are now questioning why such decisions are being made without proper foresight particularly when they impact young children at such a critical stage of development.

FBC News has been reliably informed that a meeting was held between the Education Minister and stakeholders.

Several attempts have also been made to obtain comments from Education Minister Aseri Radrodro, but there has been no response.

