Duo to honour Rayalu’s vision

Inosi Kuridrani [left] and Tomasi Tunabuna [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Newly appointed Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna and Assistant Minister Inosi Kuridrani have set their sights on transforming Fiji’s agriculture sector into a modern, self-sufficient, and commercially vibrant industry.

A goal that was once set by the late Vatimi Rayalu and Tunabuna, before coming into office.

Minister Tunabuna says the focus is on achieving self-sufficiency in nutrition and agricultural production volume, not just about feeding the nation, but also on empowering farmers to take their produce to the next level by commercializing and reducing reliance on imports.

Article continues after advertisement

“We want to support our farmers to not just grow enough but to add value to their products through better post-processing. If we mass-produce, we should be able to sell fresh products and also process some for longer shelf-life, so we don’t have to depend so much on imported goods.”

Assistant Minister Kuridrani acknowledged the solid foundation laid by the late former Minister Rayalu and pledged to build on those achievements.

“The improvements in agricultural production and its contribution to our GDP have been significant,”

Kuridrani reassured that many of the new Ministry’s directions are already in place, and he is ready to face the challenges alongside Minister Tunabuna to boost the sector further.







Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.