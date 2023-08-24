Duo charged for alleged fraud

Two people have been charged for allegedly obtaining close to $40,000 from three individuals for payment of aluminium installation services which were never rendered.

According to Police, a 37-year-old company director and a 28-year-old woman have been charged with allegedly with three counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

The first victim is alleged to have deposited $19,000 into the 28-year-old woman’s bank account for the purchase and installation of aluminium works at his Nakasi residence which was never conducted.

The second and third victims paid more than $20,000 for similar works which were never done.

The two accused will be produced in the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.