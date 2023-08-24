Discussion underway on electronic ticketing system

A task force has been established to examine the future of the bus electronic ticketing system, which has reached the end of its operational lifespan.

According to Vodafone Fiji Head of Vodafone eCommerce and Digital Payments Shailendra Prasad, they collaborated with the previous government and Fiji Bus Operators Association for a five-year e-ticketing solution that expired last year.

Prasad says they voluntarily extended it by a year to prevent disruptions as it was an election year.

Article continues after advertisement

“The reason we entered into the five-year agreement in the first place was that the hardware and the software that was provided were sort of estimated to last that long but we were able to extend it by another year and we have kept the stakeholders informed that the solution is coming end of life and there needs to be a decision made on the future of ticketing.”

Prasad says a few consultations have already taken place with various stakeholders.

“I think the government is drawing terms of reference as to how the new system will look like going forward and if we feel we want to part of it we will put our expression of interest and if we are chosen as a supplier we will continue to provide.”

Transport Minister, Ro Filipe Tuisawau says a working committee is currently focusing on the issues relating to e-ticketing, as it is under the Ministry of Communications.