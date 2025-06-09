Digital upgrade to speed up land survey approvals

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources]

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources has launched Phase Two of its e-Plan Lodgement System, marking a major step in its digital transformation programme.

Permanent Secretary Paula Cirikiyasawa says the new system modernises land survey and registration services, improving efficiency, transparency, and accountability across the sector.

The upgraded online platform now allows private surveyors and government agencies to lodge plans digitally, with features such as online payments via M-PAiSA and internet banking, electronic submission of requisitions, and integrated data security systems.

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources]

The initiative aims to cut survey plan approval times by up to 45 per cent, reducing the turnaround from 90 days to about 30 working days.

Cirikiyasawa says the system will boost service delivery, investor confidence, and data consistency across the Ministry’s operations.

He adds the e-Plan project forms part of the government’s wider goal to digitise land services and achieve a fully paperless workflow.

