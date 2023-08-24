Digicel Fiji and LICI partner to offer insurance premium payments

[ Source : Supplied ]

Digicel Fiji and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI) have collaboratively introduced an accessible service, allowing customers to pay insurance premiums through Digicel’s MyCash App.

This partnership aims to enhance LICI Fiji’s services, offering a streamlined online experience for premium payments.

The MyCash App facilitates secure financial transactions, including international money transfers, all within a single platform.

Article continues after advertisement

LICI Fiji Operations General Manager Pradeep Shenoy expressed optimism about this new payment option and acknowledged Digicel for the smooth onboarding process.

The collaboration is a stride toward broader insurance accessibility and customer convenience in Fiji.

Digicel Fiji’s CEO, Farid Mohammed, emphasized their commitment to enhancing customer experiences and delivering innovative digital solutions.

This partnership seeks to redefine the landscape of digital services, creating a more enriched customer journey.