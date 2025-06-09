Calls for Fiji Airways to boost Pacific regional connections

[Photo Credit: SPTO]

Many Fijians living across the Pacific are calling for cheaper airfares and more regional routes from the national airline, Fiji Airways.

Fiji’s High Commissioner to New Zealand and Special Envoy to the Pacific, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola, says these are two key concerns raised by the Fijian diaspora in countries like the Cook Islands, where around 3,000 Fijians reside.

He says while travel has become slightly easier, such as the removal of transit visa requirements through New Zealand, more can still be done to allow seamless movement around the region.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Inoke acknowledges that Fiji Airways must operate profitably, but believes partnerships could help make regional connections more viable.

We’re trying to get a comment from Fiji Airways.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.