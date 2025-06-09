Design phase begins fire-damaged 3rd Battalion HQ

The Governments of Australia, Japan and Fiji have commenced the design of a new 3rd Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment Headquarters, which was destroyed by fire in 2021.

This initiative marks the first security infrastructure collaboration between the three countries, highlighting a shared commitment to regional security and strengthening defence partnerships.

Minister for Defence and Veterans’ Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua, joined Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Peter Roberts, and Japan’s Ambassador to Fiji, Hiroshi Tajima, together with representatives from the Ministry of Defence and Veterans’ Affairs and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces at Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Suva to recognise the occasion.

A joint scoping study was undertaken from 3rd to 6th March, which included preliminary site investigations and a User Requirements Workshop with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

Article continues after advertisement

Current commitments are limited to the design and planning phase.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.