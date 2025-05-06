Dental officer urges healthier snack choices for children

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/Facebook]

Junk food can be a real concern for kids’ dental health, especially when it’s consumed frequently and in large portions.

Dental Officer at Lomaloma Subdivisional Hospital, Dr. Joseph Jacksam, points out that many junk foods are loaded with sugar and acidity, which can stick to teeth and promote plaque buildup and enamel erosion.

Dr. Jacksam encourages parents to think twice before giving their children junk snacks.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services – Fiji/Facebook]

Instead, he suggests offering healthier choices like fruits.

He expressed concern, noting that too many children are suffering from tooth loss linked to poor dietary habits involving junk food.



[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services – Fiji/Facebook]

He explains that the high sugar content in these snacks is converted by bacteria in the mouth into harmful acid, which attacks the protective layer of the teeth and can lead to cavities and decay.

To help protect their children’s smiles, Dr. Jacksam advises parents to establish a strong oral hygiene routine, including brushing teeth twice a day and flossing.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.