Daliconi villagers benefit from seawall

The village of Daliconi on Vanuabalavu Island in the Lau Group is not spared by the reeling effects of climate change.

Village Turaga ni Koro Tuta Tainayau Pareti says they used to have copra as one of the main commodities of the village, but Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016 wiped out all coconut trees in and around the village, forcing them to look for other sources of income.

Pareti says climate change is also eating up the village’s coastal area, and they commended the support of the Agriculture Ministry in helping them address the issue.

Article continues after advertisement

While opening the village’s first-ever seawall, Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu says the new seawall will help provide the protection needed by the villagers, especially during high tides and rainy weather.

The newly constructed $38,000 seawall in Daliconi village is nature-based and is fully funded by the government.

The village has over 160 villagers.