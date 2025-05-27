Cybersecurity key to Fiji’s ICT growth

Fiji’s new National Digital Strategy aims to boost the ICT sector’s contribution to GDP from 4.2 percent to 10 percent by 2030.

Speaking at the National Cybersecurity Strategy Consultation 2025–2026, Permanent Secretary for Communications Shaheen Ali says the strategy could create 40,000 jobs and draw over US$100 million in foreign investment.

He stresses that strong cybersecurity is key to unlocking these opportunities, as a safe digital space is critical for economic growth and investor confidence.

Article continues after advertisement

“The first pillar of the National Digital Strategy is digital infrastructure and cyber resilience. Without strong cybersecurity, connectivity is vulnerable. As I said, digitalisation and cybersecurity go hand in hand and are inseparable.”

Ali also stresses that the country is facing a range of cyber threats, which pose serious risks to national security and economic progress.

He adds that the successful implementation of the National Cybersecurity Strategy will be key to addressing these challenges, helping to combat cyber threats effectively and strengthen Fiji’s overall cybersecurity sector.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.