CWM outsources surgeries as theatres short

Only two of the eight operating theatres at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital are currently functioning.

This has led to major delays for patients waiting for surgery.

Doctors have been forced to prioritize emergency cases, leaving many others to wait weeks or even months for treatment.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu has downplayed the severity of the situation, saying that some surgeries are being outsourced to private hospitals to manage urgent cases.

He adds that patient care continues while the hospital works to reopen additional theatres.

“But in terms of backlog, we also at times do outsourcing of theatre time to private sector, and that assists us in the backlogging of this.”

Dr Lalabalavu also confirmed that new equipment is being installed and that consultants are reviewing cases daily to ensure urgent surgeries are prioritized, despite delays in structural repairs.

“Eight to nine theatres, and at no time has all eight or nine been operational at once. Currently we are operating with probably three to four theatres, and the other four theatres are close to completion of renovation.”

Reliable sources have told FBC News that the limited number of theatres has created stress for both patients and medical staff.

