CWM Hospital upgrades sterilisation to cut infection risk

The Colonial War Memorial Hospital is intensifying efforts to curb hospital-acquired infections through major upgrades to its sterilisation systems.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says the installation of new sterilisation machines will play a critical role in reducing cross-infection across hospital services. He adds the upgraded facilities will support not only CWM Hospital but also minor operating theatres at subdivisional hospitals.

Ravunawa stresses that effective sterilisation is fundamental to safe surgical care and infection prevention, protecting both patients and healthcare workers.

“So sterilisation is an important element of health service delivery because of cross-infection and other infection risks that are present in hospital settings. This remains a challenge, but we continue to plan and organise, and we thank our bilateral partners and the government for the budget support.”

He acknowledges that staffing pressures remain, particularly with the migration of experienced medical personnel overseas, but says the hospital continues to closely monitor operations to maintain high standards of care.

