Cruise liner tourist dies in Savusavu

A tourist from a visiting cruise liner has allegedly died while snorkeling in Savusavu waters.

Police have confirmed the incident, and FBC News understands that a friend of the deceased also disembarked from the ship following the incident.

It is understood that a post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

