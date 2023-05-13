Girmitiyas embrace iTaukei identity

Govind Singh

Descendants of Girmit indentured labour now proudly embrace their iTaukei identity or i-cavuti of “luvedra na Ratu,” or “children of the Ratu”, symbolizing their connection to the vanua of Noco and Rewa.

Girmit descendant Govind Singh says this identity provides them with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in iTaukei culture and traditions, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation.

“Having knowledge of another language and culture is like having the key to another kingdom. That key was not given to the people, and this process is now opening up and giving us that key to build this nation better.”

Singh says by embracing these customs, they are empowered to actively contribute to the nation-building process, fostering a stronger and more cohesive society.

Meanwhile Girmit Day celebrations continue today at Albert Park in Suva with a Girmit Heritage exhibition, sports events such as kite competition, Gilli Danda and a Wrestling exhibition as well as heritage folk performances.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will be part of the celebration in Lautoka this morning beginning with a march from Shirley Park to Churchill Park followed by an oratory competition for school students, song, drama and dances as well as a Girmit costume parade.