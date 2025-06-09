CRC pledges inclusive nationwide consultations

[File Photo]

The Constitution Review Commission says it is committed to ensuring that every Fijian has the opportunity to contribute to the review of the 2013 Constitution.

Commissioner John Fatiaki says their terms of reference require them to gather as many views as possible from citizens across the country.

He says the commission is currently in the planning stage of how consultations will be carried out nationwide.

Fatiaki says the first step is raising public awareness through national platforms, including television, so people understand the importance of the review process.

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He adds that the commission will engage widely with political parties, non-government organizations, and members of the public.

Fatiaki also stresses that commissioners will travel across the country to reach communities in all parts of Fiji.

“The biggest deficit that I think all of us recognize is that it was imposed and it was not the product of consultations that have occurred in the 1997 constitution, for instance, with the Reeves Commission, wide consultations that were never implemented for the Yash Gai.”

With seven commissioners appointed, he says the team can divide into smaller groups to cover more areas and gather more opinions on what a revised constitution should look like.

The commission is expected to present its report and recommendations to the President within six months.

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