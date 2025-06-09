CRC distances itself from Yash Ghai Commission

CRC Chair Sevuloni Valenitabua. [Photo: FILE]

The Constitution Review Commission says its work should not be compared to the previous Yash Ghai Commission.

Chair Sevuloni Valenitabua made the statement when questioned on whether their review would be guided by past recommendations.

Valenitabua stressed that the current commission’s focus is solely on reviewing the 2013 Constitution and ensuring the process is transparent and inclusive.

He says the Commission will collect views from the public through submissions and suggestions before compiling its recommendations.

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Valenitabua adds that their goal is to ensure the final report submitted to the President by August 31 reflects the voice of the people.

He also noted that, unlike the Yash Ghai Commission, their work is actively progressing through consultations, and the outcome will depend on what is gathered during the review process.

“Now, let us not keep comparing this team to the Yash Gai commission; our review team is to review the 2013 constitution. The yash Gai one did not see the light of day.”

The Commission maintains it cannot predict the final outcome, but will allow the consultation process to guide its recommendations.

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