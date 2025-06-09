Crackdown in red zones intensify

Police are increasing operations in “red zones” across the country to lower crime rates and improve public safety.

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua confirmed that these red zones, or areas with high criminal activity, have been identified in all divisions, including Ba, Rakiraki, Tavua, and Taveuni.

He says daily incident reports are reviewed to identify operational gaps and guide strategic police deployment

Naivalurua adds that there will be more police visibility in the identified red zone from this month through October, aimed at reversing the trend.

“This particular work for operations to work, it needs the support, not only the support of the public, but a very close cooperation between the police and the public through trust and the building of confidence.”

Naivalurua acknowledged that crime remains unpredictable and often opportunistic, but stresses that tracking patterns over time remains critical.

The force has also set national targets, aiming for a 10 percent drop in overall crime and a 70 percent detection rate.







