NGO ensures no one left behind

Over 120 families who are registered with the Fiji Blind Persons of Fiji Association will be receiving assistance today.

Marketing Consultant Rajnel Prasad says this initiative has been made possible through kind donations from various corporate bodies who came together to make provisions for these families.

Prasad says the families who will be assisted have had their employment affected by COVID-19 or are living with families who have had their employment affected by COVID-19.

He says they are ensuring no families are left behind in this time of need.

“I know it’s not easy during this time, but then again Digicel and a few other companies have joined us in terms of supporting our members not only in the central division but we are now supporting our members in the western division and in the near future we will be going out to the maritime and also to the northern side as well”.

Digicel Fiji, Aseleocare, Fiji Water, M Dayal and Sons, FMF and GoEasy Rentals in a conserted effort have made provisions for these families in the form of food items, sanitary items and many more.

A team from the association will be heading down to the west from today to disseminate these donation packs.