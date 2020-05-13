All schools to remain closed until Fiji is cleared of COVID-19:PM

All schools will remain closed until Fiji is cleared from COVID-19.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama confirmed this while speaking to villagers on Vatulele Island earlier this week.

Bainimarama says children are vulnerable and can quickly transmit this disease.

“It this disease is still around, children can quickly transmit it so schools will remains closed until we confirm that there are no other COVID-19 cases in the country. We have three left.”

Schools are currently scheduled to reopen on June 15th.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also highlighted that over 130 Fijians are currently in isolation in government isolation facilities.