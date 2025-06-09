New bail application made by alleged murder accused

Apisai Madigibul. [File Photo]

Apisai Madigibuli has made fresh bail applications before the Suva High Court this week.

Madigibuli appeared this morning before Justice Dane Tuiqereqere for a mention.

He is charged with a count of murder Madigibuli is alleged to have fatally stabbed Kitiana Baravilala with a knife on April 25 last year.

Justice Tuiqereqere stated that he will consider his bail application however chances of bail being granted is not high due to his charge of murder.

He has asked the state to file affidavit in response to the new bail application made by Madigibuli.

Madigibuli is representing himself in this matter.

The matter will be again on the 14th of next month for bail hearing.

