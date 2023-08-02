Man charged over alleged murder

Carnarvon Street in Suva

Charges have been laid against the 19-year-old suspect who allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old man along Carnarvon Street in Suva, resulting in his death.

He has been charged with one count of murder.

He will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

It is alleged the suspect assaulted the man who was returning from a nightclub last Friday.

It is alleged the victim fell off the railings and landed on the cement surface.

He was rushed to the CWM Hospital where he passed away later that Friday afternoon.