Man charged in alleged $1.3m fraud case

A 53-year-old man from Sigatoka has been charged with allegedly obtaining more than a million dollars from a foreign national.

It is alleged that in 2018, the accused, while working at a resort, met the victim and discussions were held to establish a business in Sigatoka and the procurement of a property in Savusavu.

It is alleged that between August 2021 and February 2023, the accused by deception, allegedly dishonestly obtained more than $1.3 million through various bank and money transfer transactions, with the understanding that it was being used as per discussions held.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim later discovered that the money was being used for his personal use.

The accused has been charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception and will be produced at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court today.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.