Former Corrections officer further remanded by high court

Former Fiji Corrections Service officer Epeli Laqeni who allegedly murdered his de-facto partner in Nakasi has been further remanded in custody by the Suva High Court.

Laqeni appeared before acting Judge Justice Waleen George at the High Court.

He is charged for a count of murder committed between the 3rd and 5th of last month.

The former officer is being represented by Legal Aid Lawyer Timoci Varinava from the Legal Aid Commission.

Laqeni’s formal bail application was filed yesterday and Judge Justice George has given the state prosecution time to until the 7th of next month to respond to his bail application.

The defense informed the court that they are seeking for bail for Laqeni is due to overcrowding of the and fears of HIV spreading in the remand center.

