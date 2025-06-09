FICAC seeks Pryde’s return amid abuse of office allegations

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption’s Acting Commissioner, Lavi Rokoika.

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption’s Acting Commissioner, Lavi Rokoika, today filed the necessary documents in the Suva Magistrates’ Court to initiate extradition proceedings against the Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde.

Pryde is facing two counts of abuse of office and two alternative counts of causing a loss and obtaining a financial advantage charges.

The charges relate to allegations that he approved and received payments he was not entitled to during his tenure as DPP.

Magistrate Yogesh Prasad presided over the matter and heard submissions from FICAC representatives, who tendered the extradition application in court.

This includes the affidavit of the investigating officer, the affidavit of the Manager Legal, the certification of record, and a draft warrant of arrest prepared under Section 59 of the Extradition Act.

Both officers, confirmed the contents of their affidavits during the proceedings.

The court was informed that once the documents are in order and endorsed, FICAC will proceed with the extradition process through the Attorney General’s office.

Magistrate Prasad disclosed that he had briefly worked in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions but said he would continue to preside over the matter unless the accused objects upon his return to Fiji.

FICAC raised no objection to this.

The court has given FICAC 28 days to complete the extradition process.

The matter has been adjourned to September 15th.

