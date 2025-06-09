Drug trio struggle with legal representation

Gina Choi, Peniasi Delai and Logaimasino Baules in court today.

The three individuals who are charged with the posession of illicit drugs following a drug raid in Rewa Street last month appeared have been further remanded.

Gina Choi, Peniasi Delai and Logaimasino Baules appeared in the Suva Magistrates court this morning however, were without legal representation.

They were initially represented by a lawyer who failed to turned up in court for their first bail hearing and following this they had opted to use Legal Aid service.

The trio came to court this morning and informed the court that they are representing themselves and also told the court that they were not taken to Legal Aid during the last hearing as directed by the court.

The court expressed frustrations pointing to the risk of procedural errors that could jeopardize the integrity of the case.

The court further laid strict orders that the officers who are currently escorting the trio refer them to legal aid for representation purposes.

The court requested that the trio file for proper legal representation and the case has been adjourned to November 5.

