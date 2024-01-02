Court overwhelmed on New Year’s Day

[File Photo]

The Suva Magistrates Court was overwhelmed yesterday due to the number of people appearing on various charges from over the weekend.

The majority of cases were related to domestic incidents, with over 30 individuals fronting the court.

Among them were a few charged with criminal trespass, while one faced an alleged murder case.

Some of the accused individuals had to seek assistance from the public to contact their sureties.

While most of those who appeared were granted bail, the man accused in the alleged Vugalei Cemetery murder in Lami was remanded.

He will now appear in the Suva High Court.