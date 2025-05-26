Bail denied for FRCS official in drug case

Osea Raicama Dakai in court today.

A senior official at the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, Osea Raicama Dakai has been remanded in custody by the Nadi Magistrates Court.

Dakai appeared in Court this afternoon for his alleged involvement in the unlawful importation of over four kilograms of methamphetamine seized at the Nadi International Airport.

The accused has been charged with one count of unlawful importation of illicit drugs and one count of Breach of Secrecy Oath under the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Act 1998, as he had allegedly disclosed confidential information he received in the performance of his duties.

Dakai, represented by private counsel Simione Valenitabua, requested bail on the grounds that he had been held in remand for 77 hours.

His counsel argued that this action is unconstitutional, emphasizing that Dakai remains innocent until proven guilty.

However, Police Prosecutor Sergeant Siteri Nakai objected to the bail, arguing that the offense is serious.

Nakai further states that given that Dakai is still employed by the FRCS, there is a risk he could interfere with witnesses from the organization.

Magistrate Mareta Tikoisuva rejected the bail application and ordered that Dakai be remanded in custody.

The case has been adjourned to June 2nd and transferred to the High Court.

