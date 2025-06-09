Court to rule on NCCI leadership dispute today

The Lautoka High Court is expected to deliver its ruling today on a civil case filed by former President of the Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Ram Raju, challenging the legitimacy of the chamber’s current board.

Dr. Raju filed for an injunction against the current executive, alleging that the recent board election was unconstitutional and that proper processes were not followed during the Annual General Meeting held in March.

According to NCCI Secretary Shailendra Prasad, the AGM was marred by several irregularities, including the rejection of audited financial reports for the years 2021 to 2024 and the absence of a proper voting process for board elections and the appointment of an independent auditor.

Following the AGM, members gave the board 90 days to reconvene a Special General Meeting and submit acceptable financial reports.

The SGM was held on June 12, but the revised accounts, compiled using only bank statements due to the loss of supporting documents, were again rejected by members.

Prasad said this led to a vote of no confidence against Dr. Raju and the existing board, resulting in their removal and a new election being conducted, which he claims was free and fair.

Dr. Raju, however, disputes the legitimacy of that process and is seeking the court’s intervention to reinstate him and nullify the current board’s appointment.

Today’s ruling will determine whether the new board will continue in office or if Dr. Raju will be reinstated, potentially resetting the leadership of NCCI once again.

