Court reminds Bainimarama no one is above the law

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama was reminded today about the public’s expectations of him when he served as Prime Minister.

Bainimarama received a suspended sentence this afternoon for making demands with menace to former Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu to dismiss two police officers.

The officers had taken a picture of the former Prime Minister’s late brother, Jonacani Bainimarama, and shared it on a Viber chat group.

While sentencing Bainimarama, Justice Thusara Rajasinghe told him that he was entrusted with significant public trust, with people expecting him to perform his duties as head of the country accordingly.

Justice Rajasinghe reminded Bainimarama that the office of the Prime Minister is also subject to the law.

He said the offence committed was serious and that the sentence in this matter serves as a deterrent.

The judge stated that the sentence also aims to deter and condemn appointed or elected public officials from such acts in the future.

He added that the sentence delivered was just and proportionate to the circumstances of the offence and the offending.

Meanwhile, Justice Rajasinghe told the court that he did not find any elements of fraud, personal gain, or material or financial loss to the state.

The conviction will also affect Bainimarama significantly, as he is disqualified from standing for election for the next eight years.

Bainimarama must not reoffend for the next three years, or he will face a one-year jail term.

Both counsels have 30 days to appeal.

