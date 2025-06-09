Court adjourns NCCI leadership dispute ruling to Thursday

The Lautoka High Court

The Lautoka High Court has adjourned its ruling on the interim application in the leadership dispute involving the Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to tomorrow.

Justice Sekonaia Vodokisolomone stated that the hearing will determine who will lead the NCCI in the interim period while the substantive matter is still pending.

The case was brought by former NCCI President Dr. Ram Raju, who is challenging the legitimacy of the current board, claiming procedural breaches during the March 14 Annual General Meeting and subsequent Special General Meeting on June 12.

According to NCCI Secretary Shailendra Prasad, financial accounts for the past four years were rejected by members, and a vote of no confidence was moved against Dr. Raju, leading to a new election which he says was conducted fairly.

However, Dr. Raju disputes the legality of that process and is seeking reinstatement through the courts.

The interim ruling tomorrow is expected to clarify who will officially lead the Chamber while the substantive case continues.







