Coup instigators seek forgiveness

Ratu Timoci Silatolu [lefty], Ratu Inoke Takiveikata and Josefa Nata

Two key figures in the 2000 coup, Ratu Timoci Silatolu and Josefa Nata have appealed for forgiveness expressing remorse for their roles in the tumultuous event.

Both men having served 23 years behind bars are set to spend Christmas with their families for the first time since the coup.

Ratu Timoci disclosed that his lengthy incarceration prompted reflection and personal growth.

Apologizing for the pain inflicted on fellow Fijians, he humbly seeks forgiveness vowing to embark on a path of positive change.

“I take this opportunity to ask for forgiveness for those who suffered in 2000. It just that, it was part of the politics that I was in. It was collateral, it was part of what was happening and today as I finally got pardoned, I want to thank the authorities.”

Similarly, Josefa Nata has announced a fresh start and extended heartfelt apologies for past transgressions.

He envisions contributing constructively to society and embracing opportunities for positive change in the future.

“We’ve done things that has hurt people and we just hope that people will forgive. Way forward for me, go back to Lau, do a bit of fishing but there are lots of work to be done.”

The unexpected news of their pardon revealed only this morning left Silatolu, Nata and others including Ratu Inoke Takiveikata, Turaga Na Qaranivalu in disbelief.

Ratu Inoke expressing gratitude for his newfound freedom plans to share his thoughts in a later interview.