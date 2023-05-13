Corruption under control: FICAC

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption reassures that they have the corruption issue in the country under control.

The Commission’s main priority is reducing the financial impact of corruption on our economy.

While presenting the yearly report, FICAC Commissioner Rasmi Aslam noted that there are signs that Fiji has advanced based on international data, in particular, the Transparency International Corruption Index, which ranks 180 countries by their perceived levels of public sector corruption.

“The last time that we had before 2020 and 2021 was in 2015 where Fiji was not within the least 50 countries, corrupt countries. However, after a lapse of 14 years, when they considered Fiji. Fiji was included within the first 50 least corrupt countries in the world which is a greater achievement for us and we definitely know through that there are a lot of impacts on the economy.”

According to FICAC’s annual report, Fiji’s progress against corruption will likely attract additional foreign investors to our economy.