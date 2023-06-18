Cop under investigation for alleged assault

A snip of the video that was posted on the Facebook page of Fiji News Link. [Source: Fiji News Link/ Facebook]

The Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew, has called for a thorough investigation into the conduct of one of his officers following the emergence of a disturbing video on social media.

The footage appears to show the officer assaulting a man in broad daylight on a public street, while bystanders observed the incident.

The video further reveals that after the assault, the officer enters a private vehicle together with the victim.

Police authorities have disclosed that preliminary information suggests a familial relationship between the officer and the individual involved in the incident.

Moreover, it has been alleged that the victim was operating the vehicle in contravention of regulations.

However, the primary concern at hand remains the conduct exhibited by the officer in question.

The Fiji Police Force has taken this matter seriously and promptly initiated an investigation into the incident to ascertain the facts and hold the responsible parties accountable.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities will diligently examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and determine the appropriate course of action.

The incident has sparked public outrage, and the police force is committed to addressing the matter transparently and ensuring justice prevails.

Investigation continues.