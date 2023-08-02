Consumers urged to be patient

[File Photo]

As the prices of the majority of goods increased yesterday with the fifteen percent Value Added Tax kicking in, Consumers are urged to remain patient if they see that the prices on the shelf do not reflect on their receipts.

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive Joel Abraham explains that the new prices have been changed in the systems used by businesses; however, it will take some time to change the price stickers on the shelves.

Abraham says the FCCC has given companies two weeks to make the changes.

He adds that the staff of retailers is manually making changes to the prices on the shelves.

“We have to think of the staff members that work for the companies and are the ones that will have to make these changes. As such, the FCCC, along with the task force, has given these companies two weeks to rectify the changes. Now, for any consumer that enters a store that is unsure of the price or the VAT changes, these businesses will make available ground staff. You can ask any staff they will scan and let you know”

Abraham says the FCCC, along with the Consumer Council and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Services, is undertaking joint inspections to ensure the prices in the system are correct.

He adds that they are also carrying out cost comparisons for different shipments through the FRCS, and targeted inspections have been done for cost analysis.

“We are looking at whether prices have increased without changes in cost. If the landed cost hasn’t changed but the final price has changed and it is attributed only to changes in taxes and the increase is disproportionate, then the FCCC will investigate and take action.”

Abraham says that in alignment with the recent budget changes, the FCCC has intensified its inspections and market surveys to ensure fair trade and consumer protection.