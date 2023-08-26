Consumer watchdog calls for stricter regulations

The Consumer Council is concerned about ten registered businesses that are tricking people and causing a lot of harm.

These businesses, according to the Council are accused of being greedy and lying to customers, which shows that the regulations are not followed.

Since last year, the Council has registered more than 10,000 complaints about over 100 businesses.

But now, the team is focusing on these ten because they are doing unlawful dealings even though they are supposed to be legitimate.

These businesses are pretending to be good but are actually cheating people out of a lot of money.

The Council is saying that just being registered does not mean they are fair or following the law. People have lost $750,000 because of 570 complaints about these businesses.

These businesses are operating in important areas like building, money, clothes, and electronics.

Chief Executive Officer Seema Shandil says these actions are terrible.

Shandil states that it is time to fix the laws and ensure these businesses are punished.

In the next few weeks, the Council with stakeholders to identify regulatory shortcomings.