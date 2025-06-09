Consumer Council warns of online scam using chair’s identity

The Consumer Council of Fiji is warning to all consumers about a sophisticated and malicious online scam.

Fraudsters are illegally using the name, image, and videos of the Council’s Board Chair, Mereseini Baleilevuka, to promote fake investment schemes that promise huge returns.

Criminals have created fake posts and profiles that falsely endorse these “get-rich-quick” schemes.

Their sole purpose is to trick people into sending them money by exploiting the trust and credibility of a well-known public figure.

The council in statement states that Baleilevuka, has no connection to these schemes.

She was the first to alert the Council to the widespread scam and is actively fighting back, taking to her own social media with live videos and posts to warn the public directly.

She states that she doesn’t endorse such schemes and has advised the public to be vigilant.

Echoing the severity of the situation, Council Chief Seema Shandil stated that this is an alarming new low.

She adds that this is a ruthless attempt to steal from ordinary Fijians by exploiting a trusted name.

The Council urges all consumers never to send money or share personal/banking details based on an online ad or post.

They are also advised to immediately report any suspicious posts or profiles impersonating Baleilevuka or promoting these scams to the National Consumer Helpline.

