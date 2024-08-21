Consultation begins on Truth and Reconciliation Commission

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Chair of the steering committee on Truth and Reconciliation Commission Sashi Kiran yesterday led its first of many consultations on the development of the legal framework and foundation of the Commission

Kiran highlighted that last September, Parliament passed a motion to establish the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and cabinet formed a steering committee with five appointed members.

She says there have been some concern on the perceived silence on their part and questions about whether any progress is being made and acknowledged that bringing this discussion into the public space has taken some time.

Kiran says over the past year, they have had meetings in safe spaces, so they haven’t been visible on social media or in the news.

She says these conversations were focused on listening to how people are feeling and understanding the direction they should take.

The Chair adds that there have been insightful engagements of different perspectives.

She says the younger generation, particularly those under 35 to 40 years old, tend to show little interest in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and many of them suggest redirecting funds to health or other programs instead of pursuing this initiative.



She says older individuals those above 50, 60, and 70, and families affected in some way express pain, trauma, and fear regarding the process.

Kiran says that they’ve been very deliberate in evolving this framework based on global principles while considering the local context with the support of a UN consultant in helping structure the work.

Later this week, consultations will be held with legal fraternities and political parties, with call for submissions into this, as well as plans to organize a national consultation extending to the Western and Northern Divisions.