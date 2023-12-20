Concerns rise as children engage in explicit online content

Mending Minds Fiji Founder Prem Singh has drawn attention to the extensive amount of time children are dedicating to consuming social media content.

She has raised substantial apprehensions about its repercussions on their overall health and well-being.

Singh highlights the alarming trend of many children feeling compelled to delve into explicit online content, attributing peer pressure as a significant catalyst for youths sharing personal information.

Article continues after advertisement

“What do we need to do is that we need to create more dialogues with youngsters, emphasizing and highlighting the negative consequences of sharing explicit content online.”

Advocating for a proactive approach, Singh proposes fostering constructive dialogues with youths as a viable solution to mitigate these challenges.

She emphasizes the importance of prioritizing health and well-being offering guidance to young individuals navigating the digital landscape.

Singh adds that this issue prompts reflection on the broader implications of social media engagement on the younger generation’s mental and physical health.