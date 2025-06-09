Concerns raised on unsanitary inter-island ships  

The unsanitary and unsafe conditions of inter-island vessels came under scrutiny during a recent stakeholder consultation on the review of Fiji’s Public Health Act.

Moala District Council of Social Services board member Usaia Moli raised concerns about the state of ships operating between outer islands.

Moli says any amendments to the Public Health Act should not only focus on schools and health centers but also address the condition of maritime vessels that serve remote communities.

“If this is enforced in terms of the ship as well, I’m sure half of this ship will be grounded, looking at the condition it is right now.”

Acting Chief Health Inspector Luke Vonotabua agrees that the condition of local ships is a serious and pressing concern.

“A very pressing issue now in terms of the incendiary conditions of the local ships that is doing the inter island so that is an area where we also want to strengthen the sanitary conditions of the local vessels that we have, especially those doing the ferry around the maritime.”

Vonotabua adds that the Ministry of Health is actively working with stakeholders to ensure these issues are addressed in the revised legislation.

“And that is part of what we also have as part of the submissions that are made from the other stakeholders for us to strengthen that and ensure that it is in a good and sanitary condition.”

The Moala representative also stressed on the importance of establishing a community feedback system, where everyday concerns not just emergency issues can be raised.

