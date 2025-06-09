Complaints mount over public transport services

{File Photo}

Public transport services are facing growing concern after hundreds of complaints were lodged with the Consumer Council of Fiji this year.

The sector now sits among the top ten complaint categories nationwide.

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says many complaints involve drivers refusing electronic payment cards and insisting on cash payments.

She adds driver behaviour is another major issue, with complaints of rudeness and taxi drivers refusing short-distance trips.

“You might have also experienced this sometimes you know when you are trying to hire a taxi for a shorter run you might be refused because it’s a short run and you know much is not made much profit is not made or there may be issues of traffic so but this is illegal you know no matter where you want to go whether it’s for short distance or a long distance you should not be refused such services.”

Shandil adds that passengers have also raised concerns about poor bus conditions, including seating, ventilation, sanitation and loud music.

“These problems are also compounded by buses operating with poor seating, ventilation sanitation and you know the most common complaint is also loud music that people find really irritating so these highlighted persistent inconsistencies in the service delivery and regulatory adherence within this sector.”

The Consumer Council calls for full compliance with regulations to improve service standards and protect consumer rights.

