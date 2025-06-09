Fuel dependence risks economic vulnerability

The country’s heavy reliance on imported fuel is raising concerns about economic vulnerability as global tensions continue to affect supply and prices.

In an interview with FBC News, Economist Mereseini Waibuta said Fiji spends close to $2Billion annually on fuel imports, making it one of the country’s biggest expenses.

And with most fuel sourced from overseas, particularly Singapore, Fiji remains highly exposed to global disruptions.

As global supply challenges continue, Waibuta explained that rising costs will be passed on to businesses and consumers.

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“We are dependent we are vulnerable because our highest import bill is fuel for Fiji, we buy almost $2Billion worth of fuel in a year”

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga added to the statement noting that civil society groups are already preparing response plans.

“Civil society we ourselves have been talking to each other, we may be convening a space for civil society to begin our, we have a contingency plan already from 2021, we’re going into planning very soon to look at what our options are for continuity in our services and our programmes to people.”

Additionally, Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya at yesterday’s national address stressed they’re also preparing for possible increases in the cost of living.

“This is why government is acting now not because we are in a crisis today but because we must be ready if the situation gets worse.”

Moreover, Fiji’s limited renewable energy options continue to increase its exposure to global fuel price shocks, highlighting the need for long-term solutions to reduce reliance on imports.