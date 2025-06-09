TC Vaianu keeps Fiji under weather warnings

Severe Tropical Cyclone Vaianu was located about 240 kilometres west of Viwa and 290 kilometres west of Nadi at 9am today, and is moving southeast away from Fiji.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the system remains a Category 3 cyclone and continues to affect the country with heavy rain and strong winds.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the whole country, while a flash flood warning is in place for Viti Levu. The rest of Fiji remains under a flash flood alert.

Strong wind warnings also remain in force, with some areas expected to experience winds of up to 60 kilometres per hour and gusts reaching up to 95 kilometres per hour.

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Forecasters say most places will experience periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms, which could lead to flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Rough to very rough seas are also expected.

Conditions are expected to gradually improve from later tomorrow night, with rain easing to showers in most places.

People are urged to stay alert, avoid flooded areas, and take precautions as the cyclone continues to impact the country.